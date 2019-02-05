2019-02-05 09:17:11 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A High Pressure Ridge is building across the Central Caribbean, including Jamaica. The Ridge is expected to remain across the region for the next few days while gradually strengthening.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy across northern parishes,while mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect showers mainly across hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southwestern and some hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.

Thursday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Friday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southwestern, otherwise partly cloudy.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front across southeastern Bahamas with an induced Trough across Hispaniola.

High Pressure Ridge Building across the Gulf of Mexico.