2019-02-06 13:35:46 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weak High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. It is expected to remain across the island for the next several days while gradually strengthening. Additionally, a Low-Level Jet Stream is expected to bring windy conditions to mainly northern parishes starting on Friday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, will be partly cloudy across sections of northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across some hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.



Friday: Mostly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy along the north coast.



Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy across northern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Stationary Front north of Hispaniola.

A Trough across the eastern Caribbean.