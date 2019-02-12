|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 12, 2019
2019-02-12 12:26:30 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until Thursday when a Trough enters the region.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning was mainly sunny and windy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Windy conditions mainly across southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy.
Thursday: Partly cloudy during the morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy p.m.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
