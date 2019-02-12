Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 12, 2019

2019-02-12 12:26:30 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until Thursday when a Trough enters the region.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning was mainly sunny and windy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Windy conditions mainly across southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy.
Thursday: Partly cloudy during the morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy p.m.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 17, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 13, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 11, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 6, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday February 4,2019
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 1, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 31, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday January 30, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 29, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 28, 2019
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter