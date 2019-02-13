|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 13, 2019
2019-02-13 10:10:44 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The Ridge further weakens today. Thereafter, a Frontal Trough moves across the area Thursday through to Friday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will see showers across inland areas and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning with isolated showers across eastern parishes. Showers with isolated thunderstorms
across central and western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
Friday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the western Caribbean.
CAP
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service