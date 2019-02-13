2019-02-13 10:10:44 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The Ridge further weakens today. Thereafter, a Frontal Trough moves across the area Thursday through to Friday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will see showers across inland areas and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.







Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning with isolated showers across eastern parishes. Showers with isolated thunderstorms

across central and western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Friday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the western Caribbean.

CAP