2019-02-14 09:19:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Cold Front west of Jamaica. The Cold Front should stall in the vicinity of the island later today and linger through tonight while dissipating. A weak Trough is then expected to briefly linger on Friday; with a High Pressure Ridge then expected to quickly build across Jamaica by early Saturday morning.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect periods of showers across eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon, will see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes, especially northern and western parishes. Cool. Tonight will be cloudy and cool with lingering showers.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 27 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 27 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon across western and hilly inland areas.



Sunday: Mainly sunny. Gusty winds likely along the south coast.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.