2019-02-18

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge should remain across the region over the next several days. Additionally, a Low-Level Jet Stream is expected to bring windy conditions to the island beginning Tuesday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across western and hilly inland areas, otherwise mainly sunny. Windy across southern parishes.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon across sections of northern and hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy especially across southern parishes.



Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes, fair to partly cloudy elsewhere. Windy especially across southern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front across the western Gulf of Mexico.