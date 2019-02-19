|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 19, 2019
2019-02-19 11:00:12 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It should remain across the region over the next three days. Additionally, a Low-Level Jet Stream is expected to bring windy conditions to the island beginning Tuesday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will see isolated showers across sections of western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across the western Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
