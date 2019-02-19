2019-02-19 11:00:12 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It should remain across the region over the next three days. Additionally, a Low-Level Jet Stream is expected to bring windy conditions to the island beginning Tuesday.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will see isolated showers across sections of western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across the western Gulf of Mexico.