Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 21, 2019
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It remains across the island through to the weekend. As a result, strong winds are expected throughout this period.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. Windy.
This afternoon, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, otherwise mainly fair and windy. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday and Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across hilly inland areas. Windy.
Sunday: Generally fair. Windy mainly along the south coast.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
