Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 25, 2019
2019-02-25 10:49:30 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge continues to weaken as it lingers across Jamaica through to early Tuesday. Thereafter, a Trough expected to move into the vicinity of the island by late Tuesday night.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across sections of eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy. This afternoon expect partly cloudy and windy. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy across coastal areas.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a weak Trough across the southwestern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
