2019-02-27 08:43:29 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weak High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The Ridge will linger across the island until this afternoon when a Trough will become the significant feature.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy across sections of northeastern prishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across western parishes.



Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a weak Frontal System across the northern Bahamas.