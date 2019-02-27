|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 27, 2019
2019-02-27 08:43:29 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weak High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The Ridge will linger across the island until this afternoon when a Trough will become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across sections of northeastern prishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across western parishes.
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a weak Frontal System across the northern Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service