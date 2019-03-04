|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 4, 2019
2019-03-04 15:39:53 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weak High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The Ridge is expected to linger across the island for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across western and hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.
Wednesday / Thursday: Partly cloudy
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service