2019-03-04 15:39:53 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weak High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The Ridge is expected to linger across the island for the next three days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across western and hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.



Wednesday / Thursday: Partly cloudy





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.