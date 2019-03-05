|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 05, 2019
2019-03-05 08:21:01 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies across central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Mainly sunny.
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across northern parishes.
Friday: Mostly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
