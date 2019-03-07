2019-03-07 08:42:07 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a building High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico. The Ridge is expected to extend to the central Caribbean later today and linger across the region into the weekend.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect partly cloudy skiee across sections of northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon will see possible showers across hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.







Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.



Saturday/Sunday: Partly cloudy afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A weak Frontal system across southeastern Cuba is expected to dissipate later today.

