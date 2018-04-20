2018-04-20 13:23:52 | ( Comments)

There's a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island into the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning, expect mainly sunny skies across central and western parishes.

This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



On Saturday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers especially across southern parishes.



On Sunday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Frontal system across the Gulf of Mexico.