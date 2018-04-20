|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, April 20, 2018
2018-04-20 13:23:52 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There's a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island into the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning, expect mainly sunny skies across central and western parishes.
This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
2-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Saturday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers especially across southern parishes.
On Sunday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Frontal system across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
