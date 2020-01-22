2020-01-22 21:40:52 | ( Comments)

A Cold Front is expected to become stationary in the vicinity of the Jamaica tomorrow. Jamaican should expect cooler temperatures tonight and tomorrow, especially across northern parishes. A trough will then become the dominant feature for the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST



Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight - 22 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight - 20 degrees Celsius.



Tonight - Intermittent showers across northern and eastern parishes. Partly cloudy elsewhere. Cool.

Tomorrow Morning - Isolated showers across northern and eastern parishes. Partly cloudy elsewhere. Cool

Tomorrow Afternoon - Partly cloudy and cool.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Friday - Partly cloudy and cool, especially across northern parishes.

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Sunday - Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across northern parishes.