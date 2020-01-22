|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Cold Front Moving Over Jamaica
2020-01-22 21:40:52 | (0 Comments)
A Cold Front is expected to become stationary in the vicinity of the Jamaica tomorrow. Jamaican should expect cooler temperatures tonight and tomorrow, especially across northern parishes. A trough will then become the dominant feature for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight - 22 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight - 20 degrees Celsius.
Tonight - Intermittent showers across northern and eastern parishes. Partly cloudy elsewhere. Cool.
Tomorrow Morning - Isolated showers across northern and eastern parishes. Partly cloudy elsewhere. Cool
Tomorrow Afternoon - Partly cloudy and cool.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Friday - Partly cloudy and cool, especially across northern parishes.
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Sunday - Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across northern parishes.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
