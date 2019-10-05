|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
Overcast Conditions and Occasional Showers until Sunday across Jamaica
2019-10-05 13:28:25 | (0 Comments)
A Trough lingers across the Jamaica will likely produce mostly cloudy conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms through to Sunday. On Monday, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across Jamaica.
A Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean while an area of low pressure lingers across the western Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning: Mostly cloudy with possible showers across sections of western parishes.
This Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms across most parishes, otherwise cloudy.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Sunday: Mostly cloudy morning with widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.
Monday/Tuesday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern and southeastern parishes while partly cloudy elsewhere.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
