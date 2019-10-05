Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

Overcast Conditions and Occasional Showers until Sunday across Jamaica

2019-10-05 13:28:25 | (0 Comments)


A Trough lingers across the Jamaica will likely produce mostly cloudy conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms through to Sunday. On Monday, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across Jamaica.

A Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean while an area of low pressure lingers across the western Caribbean.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning: Mostly cloudy with possible showers across sections of western parishes.
This Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms across most parishes, otherwise cloudy.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Sunday: Mostly cloudy morning with widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.

Monday/Tuesday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern and southeastern parishes while partly cloudy elsewhere.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

