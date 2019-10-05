2019-10-05 13:28:25 | ( Comments)

A Trough lingers across the Jamaica will likely produce mostly cloudy conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms through to Sunday. On Monday, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across Jamaica.



A Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean while an area of low pressure lingers across the western Caribbean.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning: Mostly cloudy with possible showers across sections of western parishes.

This Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms across most parishes, otherwise cloudy.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Sunday: Mostly cloudy morning with widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.



Monday/Tuesday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern and southeastern parishes while partly cloudy elsewhere.