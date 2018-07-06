2018-07-06 15:08:14 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Tropical Wave across Jamaica. The weak Tropical Wave is expected to drift west of Jamaica. A Trough is then likely to liner across the central Caribbean late Friday to Sunday. Additionally, windy conditions are expected to persist mainly across southern coastal areas as the Low Level Jet Stream remains across the central Caribbean.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect mainly sunny and windy conditions. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across south western sections of the island. Tonight will be fair.



Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 27 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight 26 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers across western parishes.



Monday: Isolated afternoon shower activity across western parishes.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is Tropical Wave approaching the far eastern Caribbean.



Tropical Storm Beryl is approximately 2230 kilometers east southeast of the Lesser Antilles.