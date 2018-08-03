|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, August 3, 2018
2018-08-03 12:19:57 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the area for another few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.
Tonight, expect fair conditions.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Widely scatted showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.
Monday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Trough lingers across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Your Comments
