2018-08-03 12:19:57 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the area for another few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

Tonight, expect fair conditions.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Widely scatted showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.

Monday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Trough lingers across the Gulf of Mexico.