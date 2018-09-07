2018-09-07 12:26:59 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to be the dominant feature across Jamaica for the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny conditions. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas especially western parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Sunday: Partly cloudy across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.



Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Florence located approximately 1,590km east-southeast of Bermuda