SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a broad area of Low Pressure west of Jamaica. Showers and Thunderstorms are expected to continue affecting the island through for the next few days as this area of Low Pressure and associated Trough slowly drifts across the western Caribbean.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mostly cloudy conditions across the island with periods of showers and possible thunderstorms across southern parishes.

This afternoon, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms and gusty conditions across the island. The possibility exists for isolated severe thunderstorms especially across southern parishes.Tonight, expect mostly cloudy with lingering showers across some southern parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 28 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight 29 degrees Celsius



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Mostly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Sunday/ Monday : Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Trough across the northern Caribbean induced by Tropical Storm Leslie.