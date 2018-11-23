|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 23, 2018
2018-11-23 11:59:05 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weakening Trough across the island. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to slowly build across the Northern Caribbean over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across northern sections of the island; it is expected to be partly cloudy elsewhere.
This Afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across areas of northern and central parishes.
Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes; Mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Sunday/ Monday : Partly cloudy across northeastern parishes; Mainly sunny elsewhere. Possible isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico and central Bahamas.
jcs
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
