Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 11, 2019
2019-01-11 13:38:25 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Cold Front across Jamaica. The Cold Front is expected to dissipate by Sunday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning Isolated showers across sections of northern parishes.
This Afternoon Isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Tonight Partly cloudy and cool.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western.
Monday: Mainly sunny.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Broad Trough remains across the central Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
