|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 1, 2019
2019-02-01 09:11:14 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough lingers across Jamaica for another few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning is expected to be partly cloudy with possible showers across eastern parishes, otherwise mainly sunny.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy with possible showers across hilly inland areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Monday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across the southeastern Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service