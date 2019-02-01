2019-02-01 09:11:14 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough lingers across Jamaica for another few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning is expected to be partly cloudy with possible showers across eastern parishes, otherwise mainly sunny.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with possible showers across hilly inland areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.



Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Monday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across the southeastern Bahamas.