2019-02-15 09:37:03 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Stationary Front west of Jamaica. The Stationary Front is expected to linger just west of Jamaica and dissipate by late Friday evening. Thereafter, a Trough will become the dominant system.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will see isolated showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere. Tonight will be partly cloudy



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.

Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.

Monday: Mainly sunny moring. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.