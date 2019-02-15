|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 15, 2019
2019-02-15 09:37:03 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Stationary Front west of Jamaica. The Stationary Front is expected to linger just west of Jamaica and dissipate by late Friday evening. Thereafter, a Trough will become the dominant system.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will see isolated showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere. Tonight will be partly cloudy
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.
Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Monday: Mainly sunny moring. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service