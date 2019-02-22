|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 22, 2019
2019-02-22 11:44:21 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge and a Low-Level Jet Stream across Jamaica.
A High Pressure System across the north Atlantic continues to extend a Ridge while also sustaining a Low-Level Jet Stream across much of the Caribbean Basin, including Jamaica. Generally fair conditions should persist into next week, while windy conditions should persist through to Sunday as a result.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning into afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy. Tonight will be fair and windy along southern coastal areas.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Partly cloudy across sections of eastern and hilly inland areas, otherwise mostly sunny. Windy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy along coastal areas.
Monday: Partly cloudy across sections of hilly inland areas, otherwise mostly sunny.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There are no other significant features at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
