Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 22, 2019

2019-02-22 11:44:21 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge and a Low-Level Jet Stream across Jamaica.
A High Pressure System across the north Atlantic continues to extend a Ridge while also sustaining a Low-Level Jet Stream across much of the Caribbean Basin, including Jamaica. Generally fair conditions should persist into next week, while windy conditions should persist through to Sunday as a result.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning into afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy. Tonight will be fair and windy along southern coastal areas.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Partly cloudy across sections of eastern and hilly inland areas, otherwise mostly sunny. Windy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy along coastal areas.

Monday: Partly cloudy across sections of hilly inland areas, otherwise mostly sunny.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There are no other significant features at this time.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 17, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 10, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 21, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 19, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 18, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 15, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 14, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 13, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 12, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 11, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 6, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter