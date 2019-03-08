|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 08, 2019
2019-03-08 08:17:24 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island until late Saturday evening. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge will become the dominant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will see isolated showers across sections of northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere. Tonight is expected to be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Monday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a weak Frontal system across southeastern Cuba.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
