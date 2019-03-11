2019-03-11 11:32:21 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It is expected to linger across the island and the region for the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will see isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes and hilly inland areas of eastern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes



Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a weak Trough across the eastern Caribbean.