LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday June 21, 2017

2017-06-21


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

High Pressure Ridge across the central Caribbean. The Ridge is forecast to remain the dominant feature for Jamaica through Wednesday until a Tropical Wave (previously Tropical Storm Bret) moves across the central Caribbean Wednesday night through Thursday morning.



24-HOUR FORECAST
Expect mainly sunny and windy condition during the morning and afternoon but become mostly cloudy during the night with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 25 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday and Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.


Saturday will be mainly sunny in the morning with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.


Other Current Regional Weather Feature:
The remnants of Bret, now a Tropical Wave, located 190 km east of Curacao.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

