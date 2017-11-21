2017-11-21 09:26:07 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to slowly drift west, remaining in the vicinity of the island for the rest of the week.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern and eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST :

On Wednesday, expect a mostly cloudy morning and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.



Thursday expect isolated morning showers northern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.



On Friday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly northern and hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Stationary Front across the northern Bahamas.