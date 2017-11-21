|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
News
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 21, 2017
2017-11-21 09:26:07 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to slowly drift west, remaining in the vicinity of the island for the rest of the week.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern and eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
On Wednesday, expect a mostly cloudy morning and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Thursday expect isolated morning showers northern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
On Friday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly northern and hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Stationary Front across the northern Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service