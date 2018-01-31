2018-01-31 11:43:17 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a cold front west of Jamaica. The cold front is expected to stall across the northern Caribbean and gradually dissipate by Friday. Showers and mostly cloudy conditions are expected across mainly northern parishes.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across northern parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect intermittent showers across mainly northern parishes while partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight, expect lingering showers and windy conditions across northern coastal areas.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :



Thursday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across western parishes.



Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across western parishes; Mostly cloudy elsewhere.



Saturday: Isolated showers across northeastern parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.