LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 9, 2018
2018-01-11 11:33:29 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next few days. Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across sections of most parishes today and tomorrow.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning into afternoon, expect periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering rainfall across sections of most parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 28 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with showers across eastern and central parishes. Expect scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.
On Thursday, expect scattered afternoon showers mainly across sections of northern parishes.
On Friday, expect scattered afternoon showers across across sections of eastern and central parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Another Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
