News

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday August 9, 2017

2017-08-09 15:02:00 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a tropical Wave across Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to influence weather conditions across the island today and is expected to be west of the island by this evening. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to build briefly across the island on Thursday.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning was mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly across eastern parishes. This Afternoon has widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay, 31 degrees Celsius..


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Thursday will have a mainly sunny morning with isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.

On Friday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes.

Saturday will have solated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

Tropical Storm Franklin strengthening in the Bay of Campeche. Another Tropical Wave across the Eastern Caribbean
JCS

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

