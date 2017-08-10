|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
News
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday August 10, 2017
2017-08-10 16:12:39 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island until Friday. A Tropical Wave is expected to move across Jamaica on Saturday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly fair. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
On Friday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. Then widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday will be partly cloudy in the morning over eastern parishes then expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas.
Sunday will have widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
Hurricane Franklin weakened to a Tropical Storm as it moves further inland over eastern Mexico. Additionally,there is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
