LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 22, 2017
2017-11-22 10:57:00 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough just west of Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain just west of the island until the Friday. Thereafter, a frontal system is expected to become the dominant weather feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of southern parishes; partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon will see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay, 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Thursday: Expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Friday: Expect isolated afternoon showers across mainly hilly inland areas of central and western parishes.
Saturday: Expect scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
An area of Low Pressure across the central Gulf of Mexico.
High Pressure and fair conditions across the Eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
