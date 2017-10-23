2017-10-23 13:11:07 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean, including Jamaica. Additionally there is a Low-Level Jet Stream across the central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the region until late Monday evening. Thereafter, a pre-frontal Trough will become the significant feature.



24-HOUR FORECAST

In the morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of eastern parishes, while mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. It will be windy across coastal areas of southern parishes.







3-DAY FORECAST :



On Tuesday expect a partly cloudy morning then isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.



On Wednesday and Thursday, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

High Pressure Ridge across the Lesser Antilles.