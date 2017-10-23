|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
News
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 23, 2017
2017-10-23 13:11:07 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean, including Jamaica. Additionally there is a Low-Level Jet Stream across the central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the region until late Monday evening. Thereafter, a pre-frontal Trough will become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
In the morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of eastern parishes, while mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. It will be windy across coastal areas of southern parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST :
On Tuesday expect a partly cloudy morning then isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
On Wednesday and Thursday, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
High Pressure Ridge across the Lesser Antilles.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
